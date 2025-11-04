UCLA Basketball Recruiting Trending Up After Guard Visit Update
While UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin's attention is focused on adding talent to their 2026 class, the Bruins have started looking ahead to future recruiting cycles.
UCLA has already extended two offers to 2028 prospects, including a five-star guard and top-ten player in the nation, who recently scheduled an unofficial visit to Westwood.
Which 2028 Five-Star Scheduled a UCLA Visit?
Dushawn London, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, reported that Adan Diggs, a five-star shooting guard from Millennium High School in Peoria, Arizona, will be taking an unofficial visit to UCLA on November 9.
The trip to Westwood is one of two visits Diggs will take this coming weekend, as he will also be visiting the USC Trojans on November 8. The 6'4" shooting guard is one of the top prospects in the entire 2028 cycle.
Despite being in only his sophomore year at Millennium High School, Diggs has already racked up 16 offers. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect out of Arizona.
UCLA initially extended an offer to him on June 23 and has been pursuing him for the last few months. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives the Bruins the third-best odds to land Diggs, behind Arizona State and Arizona.
Given that Diggs is from Arizona, it makes sense that the Sun Devils and Wildcats are the leaders in his recruitment as of right now. While UCLA may be falling behind, the unofficial visit allows Cronin and his staff to make up some ground.
Having Diggs on campus in person will allow the Bruins to show him the facilities they have to offer and speak with him face-to-face, which is more valuable than any phone call or letter that UCLA can send.
Already getting him to Westwood is a good sign for the Bruins, and it should help them make a big jump up in where they stand with the five-star. There's still a long way to go before Diggs makes a decision, but his name is one for UCLA fans to watch throughout the 2028 recruiting cycle.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!