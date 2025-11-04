All Bruins

UCLA Basketball Recruiting Trending Up After Guard Visit Update

Mick Cronin and the Bruins are making progress on one of the top prospects in the 2028 class, with a five-star guard scheduled to visit Westwood next week.

Max Dorsey

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

While UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin's attention is focused on adding talent to their 2026 class, the Bruins have started looking ahead to future recruiting cycles.

UCLA has already extended two offers to 2028 prospects, including a five-star guard and top-ten player in the nation, who recently scheduled an unofficial visit to Westwood.

Which 2028 Five-Star Scheduled a UCLA Visit?

Dushawn London, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, reported that Adan Diggs, a five-star shooting guard from Millennium High School in Peoria, Arizona, will be taking an unofficial visit to UCLA on November 9.

The trip to Westwood is one of two visits Diggs will take this coming weekend, as he will also be visiting the USC Trojans on November 8. The 6'4" shooting guard is one of the top prospects in the entire 2028 cycle.

Despite being in only his sophomore year at Millennium High School, Diggs has already racked up 16 offers. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect out of Arizona. 

Donovan Den
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

UCLA initially extended an offer to him on June 23 and has been pursuing him for the last few months. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives the Bruins the third-best odds to land Diggs, behind Arizona State and Arizona. 

Given that Diggs is from Arizona, it makes sense that the Sun Devils and Wildcats are the leaders in his recruitment as of right now. While UCLA may be falling behind, the unofficial visit allows Cronin and his staff to make up some ground.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Having Diggs on campus in person will allow the Bruins to show him the facilities they have to offer and speak with him face-to-face, which is more valuable than any phone call or letter that UCLA can send. 

UCLA log
Dec 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at midcourt at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already getting him to Westwood is a good sign for the Bruins, and it should help them make a big jump up in where they stand with the five-star. There's still a long way to go before Diggs makes a decision, but his name is one for UCLA fans to watch throughout the 2028 recruiting cycle.

