UCLA's Remaining Opponents Remain Atop FPI After Week 10
If the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) want to complete one of the biggest turnarounds of the season, going from 0-4 to reaching bowl game eligibility, they're going to have to go through one of the toughest stretches in all of college football with no more than one loss.
As Tim Skipper and his Bruins sit two losses away from losing the chance at making a bowl game, which was the baseline goal coming into the season after finishing last year 5-7, their remaining schedule is the toughest it's looked all season, packed with three ranked opponents, one of them being the best team in the nation.
UCLA climbed up three spots on ESPN's updated football power index from No. 71 to No. 68 despite having a bye this week, but its remaining opponents are at least in the top 32. Let's go through the rankings and see where the Bruins' foes sit.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (27.8 FPI Rating)
Another week, another convincing win for the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The outright best team in the country hosted a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions and came out with a dominant 38-14 win. Ohio State goes on the road against Purdue this week before hosting the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Just two weeks after a thrashing 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, UCLA plays its best opponent of the season on the road again. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.6% chance to win the game. A Loss against Nebraska this week means a likely loss against Ohio State puts the Bruins out of bowl game contention.
10. USC Trojans (18.9 FPI Rating)
Coming off a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame and a bye week, the dreaded USC Trojans did UCLA a favor by handling the Bruins' next opponent, Nebraska, 21-17. The Trojans' second-half comeback win extended Nebraska's losing streak to ranked opponents and moved USC up three spots to No. 20 in the nation.
For a moment, there was a path for the Bruins and Trojans' Week 14 matchup to come with its fair share of storylines, including UCLA potentially being one win away from completing an improbable turnaround and gaining bowl game eligibility, but the Bruins' remaining schedule is looking more insurmountable by the day.
23. Washington Huskies (12.0 FPI Rating)
Washington has been a slow-rising monster on UCLA's schedule despite coming into the season projected by many to be worse than the Bruins. Following a dominant win over No. 23 Illinois in Week 9 and a bye in Week 10, the Huskies are into the Top 25.
Last week Washington received 46 votes, placing them at No. 28. Week 10's shift moved Washington up four spots into the rankings at No. 24. The rise makes the Huskies the third ranked opponent among UCLA's remaining four.
The Bruins host Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22, a week after going on the road against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Depending on how UCLA's next two games go against Nebraska and Ohio State, the Bruins may not be playing for much more than pride in Week 13 in the Rose Bowl.
32. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9.1 FPI Rating)
Nebraska not only lost to No. 23 USC, 21-17, it also lost star quarterback Dylan Raiola for the rest of the season with a broken fibula. It's a costly loss for the Huskers, but it may serve as fortunate for the Bruins ahead of one of their most important games of the season.
ESPN Analytics give the Bruins a 31.8% chance to beat Nebraska, which is going to have to rely on true freshman backup quarterback TJ Lateef. Lateef came in for Raiola in the third quarter and threw 5-for-7 for seven yards and picked up 18 yards on six carries.
The true freshman is going to have a challenge ahead of him, taking on a rested and surging UCLA defense that is hungry to bounce back from its 56-6 loss to the Hoosiers last week.
