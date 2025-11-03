Where UCLA's Strength of Schedule Ranks After Week 10
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) focused on becoming the best version of themselves during the bye week to shake off the 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana in Week 9.
While their improbable turnaround reached an abrupt wall, Tim Skipper and his Bruins are still focused on righting the ship two losses from losing bowl eligibility. Despite looking like one of the best teams in the Big Ten during its three-game win streak, UCLA's road ahead is looking much more intimidating.
The Bruins' remaining strength of schedule was the toughest on ESPN's Football Power Index all throughout their win streak. After Indiana last week, their schedule dropped to the third-strongest on the FPI, and it remains there behind Purdue and Mississippi State.
Along with having the third-strongest remaining strength of schedule, UCLA ranks 86th in game control, which measures how the average top 25 team would control a game from start to finish, and 118th in average in-game win probability.
The odds and analytics have been stacked against the Bruins all season, even more so now that three of their four remaining opponents are in Week 11's AP Top 25. Here's where they each rank.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
Another week, another convincing win for the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The outright best team in the country hosted a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions and came out with a dominant 38-14 win. Ohio State goes on the road against Purdue this week before hosting the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Just two weeks after a thrashing 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, UCLA plays its best opponent of the season on the road again. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.6% chance to win the game. A Loss against Nebraska this week means a likely loss against Ohio State puts the Bruins out of bowl game contention.
20. USC Trojans (Up 3 spots)
Coming off a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame and a bye week, the dreaded USC Trojans did UCLA a favor by handling the Bruins' next opponent, Nebraska, 21-17. The Trojans' second-half comeback win extended Nebraska's losing streak to ranked opponents and moved USC up three spots to No. 20 in the nation.
For a moment, there was a path for the Bruins and Trojans' Week 14 matchup to come with its fair share of storylines, including UCLA potentially being one win away from completing an improbable turnaround and gaining bowl game eligibility, but the Bruins' remaining schedule is looking more insurmountable by the day.
24. Washington Huskies (Up 4)
Washington has been a slow-rising monster on UCLA's schedule despite coming into the season projected by many to be worse than the Bruins. Following a dominant win over No. 23 Illinois in Week 9 and a bye in Week 10, the Huskies are into the Top 25.
Last week Washington received 46 votes, placing them at No. 28. Week 10's shift moved Washington up four spots into the rankings at No. 24. The rise makes the Huskies the third ranked opponent among UCLA's remaining four.
The Bruins host Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22, a week after going on the road against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Depending on how UCLA's next two games go against Nebraska and Ohio State, the Bruins may not be playing for much more than pride in Week 13 in the Rose Bowl.
