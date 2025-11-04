Social Media React to UCLA Basketball Season Opener
The Bruins are at home to start the season against Eastern Washington, a team that is currently rebuilding after a 10-22 season last year. The Eagles came into this game hoping to keep it close against the highly favored Bruins, without Eric Dailey Jr., and they would do just that.
With the arrival of Donovan Dent, the buzz surrounding this Bruins roster was at an all-time high, which landed them the #12 spot in the country. The Bruins would go on to win, but many can agree that it was ugly; the final score was
Social Media Reacts to First Half
The Bruins would concede the first basket of the game, but would go on a run to shut down any upset buzz.
The Bruins would slow down, earning criticism for the team. The Bruins are tied with Eastern Washington at the 12-minute mark of the game.
Not a good start for this new look UCLA team. It has been no mystery that the play has been sloppy so far. UCLA is not living up to its ranking.
Definitely not the start Bruins fans had in mind. UCLA has struggled to get anything going in this first half; midway through the first half, they are trailing.
The highlight in this first half has been Donovan Dent, who has been able to keep UCLA in the game.
The biggest factor for the Bruins' slow start has been their defense. It seems to be the biggest reason the Eagles are still in this game.
Social Media Reacts at Halftime
UCLA was able to hold on to its 40-33 lead at the half. This slow UCLA first half does not amuse Social Media.
Without a doubt, Donovan Dent has been the star of this game, giving UCLA a pulse in what has been a slow game.
Social Media Reacts to Second Half
The Bruins would start the second half hot, with an 18-6 run. It seems like UCLA is back off of fraud watch, with Dent leading the charge.
UCLA's defense still need to find an answer for EWU offensive attack.
The Bruins will win this game, but the performance wasn't enough for social media. Many believe the team is overrated.
The Bruins would win in a grudge match, not exactly the final score fans were hoping for.
The Bruins next game will be at home against Pepperdine on 11/7 at 7:30 PM.
