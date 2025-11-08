3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Unconvincing Win vs Pepperdine
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are still struggling to hit their stride early in the season after an unconvincing 74-63 win against the Pepperdine Waves.
The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Donovan Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.
UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.
The Bruins may need to start getting their act together. Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.
With that being said, let's get into three of our bold observations from another confusing win.
1. The Ideal Xavier Booker Game
Dunks. Blocks. Rebounds. Three-pointers...?
Yes, that is the ideal diet for UCLA transfer center Xavier Booker. The former Michigan State Spartan led the way for the Bruins in Friday's win, posting 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks and zero turnovers on 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Booker opened the second half with five points and three blocks in a two-minute span and completely changed the trajectory of the game. UCLA may have struggled all around, but Booker kept the Bruins afloat.
2. One of Those Games For Dent
Coming off his stellar 21-point, 9-rebound, 1-turnover debut against Eastern Washington, UCLA and college basketball fans tuned in for another spectacular Donovan Dent game against the WCC's Waves.
Instead, Dent didn't make his first field goal until the second half and finished with 12 points, four assists and two turnovers on 3-of-8 shooting. At one point early in the second half, Mick Cronin sat him for an extended period.
It simply wasn't Dent's night, and yet he remained one of the most impactful players on the floor.
A player like Dent should not be measured on stats, There will be games where the star guard doesn't fill up the stat sheet but will continue to elevate the players around him. Tonight was another an example.
3. What Explains Bruins' Struggling Offense?
Through two games this season, the Bruins are shooting 47.1% from the field and 30.8% from three. Mildly uncharacteristic considering the offensive explosion expected from adding Dent.
Is UCLA just a bad offensive team, or are players simply not hitting shots?
I'd lean towards the latter. Dent is manufacturing great looks on drives when defenders are helping. UCLA's back-to-basket game leaves much to be desired, but that's just modern basketball.
Off-ball creators like Skyy Clark, Trent Perry and Jamar Brown are getting great looks. Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau and benefiting from Dent's gravity.
Shots simply aren't falling. And that's OK... for now.
