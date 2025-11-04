3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Concerning Season Opener vs. EWU
The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may have opened the season with a 80-74 win over Eastern Washington, but the No. 12 team in the nation left far too much to be desired all throughout the game.
The Bruins led by as much as 15 points in the second half as the offense struggled to get anything consistent going for the better part of both halves. The Big Sky's eagles continued their gritty effort and brought the game to within six points as the buzzer sounded.
The Eagles kept the game close through a balanced effort. Six of EWU's players scored at least eight points in the game, led by Isaiah Moses with 15. Eastern Washington's defense bothered UCLA's offense all game, most notably when it opened the contest in a zone.
This game had all the makings of a classic Mick Cronin postgame reaction, but stay here for a moment as we go through some bold observations of the season-opening win.
1. Dent May Be Better Than Advertised
Dent was as good as advertised in his debut, leading UCLA with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting. The transfer guard's first half is what kept EWU from assuming control over the game. Dent's play faltered in the second half, but just because other UCLA contributors started finding shots.
Between controlling the pace on offense, finding his own shots and deferring to his teammates when needed, and even competing both on and off the ball on defense, it's evident that Westwood has one of the best basketball players in the country.
Dent's second half difference wasn't much of his fault either. He simply didn't need to dominate the ball as often as other Bruins began to contribute. However, our second observation may explain the lack of usage to close the game.
2. Skyy Clark's Forgettable Night
The Bruins have one of the best backcourts in college basketball by rostering Dent alone, but Clark was the source of a ton of offseason buzz for his stellar play in training camp.
Maybe Monday night was just one of those games.
Clark started the game great and efficient, but that efficiency faltered. Trent Perry's 11 points off the bench were huge as Cronin opted for the reserve guard over Clark to close the second half.
Clark finished with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting while making some questionable decisions on offense down the stretch of the game when UCLA was trying to close out the game.
Again, it could've just been one of those nights. Something to monitor.
3. Cronin's Disapproval Speaks Volumes
If you were watching closely during the game, you may have noticed that Cronin wasn't as intense as he is known to be on the sidelines. It actually spoke volumes.
Of course, the veteran coach probably ripped the players at halftime and after the game, but Cronin was probably waiting for the Bruins to find it in themselves to close out the game.
This is a great sign moving forward. It shows that UCLA's coach holds his team to a standard that only it knows how to reach.
