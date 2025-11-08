UCLA Drawing Confidence From Big Ten Positioning
If you would have told the UCLA Bruins during their 0-4 start that they'd have three conference wins with four games to go, they porbably wouldn't believe you.
And while interim coach Tim Skipper and his squad are looking to bounce back from their worst loss since he took the reins -- a 56-6 shellacking at the hands of No. 2 Indiana -- they are still finding solace in the fact that they sit over much of their foes in the Big Ten standings.
With a 3-2 conference record, the Bruins currently sit ninth in the Big Ten, which is not only levels above where many projected they'd be going into the season, but exceeding where you'd think they'd be after starting the season the way they did.
During his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show, Skipper reacted to UCLA's position in the Big Ten standings.
"It's been a lot of hard work that has happened," Skipper said. "Have to be excited about having those three victories. We had that one hard, hard game against Indiana, and we had to put that to bed, which we did last week and we just move forward.
"We've been doing a lot of really good things, so we're just getting back to the basics. Just the fundamentals and the little things and we'll be fine Saturday. We just have to get back to the little small stuff."
UCLA's Tough Road Ahead
The Bruins have a unique challenge ahead of them at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. A hobbled Nebraska team is coming in without star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is out for the remainder of the season with a broken fibula.
True freshman signal-caller TJ Lateef is making his first career start. And while people may be licking their chops at the thought of a raw quarterback making his first start, Skipper feels it's a pretty unknown challenge.
Mix that with the fact that the Bruins are playing against the best running back they've played all season -- thousand-yard rusher Emmett Johnson -- and Saturday's Rose Bowl clash is just another important game on the schedule.
UCLA is two losses away from coming up short of a miraculous turnaround and losing bowl eligibility. The Bruins might have a chance with a win against the Huskers, but after that lies a gauntlet. No. 1 Ohio State, No. 23 Washington and No. 19 USC lie on the schedule after Nebraska.
The odds are looking slim, but Skipper and his pesky Bruins have defied them all season.
