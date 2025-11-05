Breaking Down Nebraska's Biggest Threat to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) matched up against the best team and quarterback they played all season in their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana and quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Following a much-needed bye week, the Bruins face the best running back they've seen all season -- Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.
Johnson is one of the best backs in the nation. Through nine games this season, he's rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and 111.3 yards per game.
His best games have come against teams comparable to UCLA. 124 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern two weeks ago. 176 yards on 21 carries (8.4 average) against Maryland two weeks before that, and 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Akron in their second game of the season.
Skipper on Emmett Johnson
Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper marked Johnson as someone the Bruins always need to key in on on defense.
"Thousand yard rusher," Skipper said during Monday's media availability.
"First one for us that we're going to get. He's a legitimate baller. I mean, he can do it all. You think about running backs, you just think of them running, but he's threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher, too. So, 21 has got to be an emphasis for us. We're going to have to know where he is at all times.
"He does a good job at just making people miss. I'm really impressed by how he plays. You know, I come from a family of running back coaches and I've watched a lot of backs and he's one of the top guys I've ever seen. So, i think he's a really, really good player and we'll have our hands full with him."
Saturday's matchup in Pasadena has some major implications at hand. Nebraska is trying to bounce back from a loss against USC where it lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending injury.
UCLA is coming off a bye week that was preceded by a brutal 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana. The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, televised nationally on FOX.
