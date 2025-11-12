Flip Watch: Top UCLA Commit Becomes Latest Target
One of the few redeeming qualities of the DeShaun Foster era was a surge in recruiting during the UCLA Bruins' 2025 offseason.
As soon as Foster was relieved of his duties just three weeks into the season, what was once a top 20 recruiting class in the nation crumbled. Thirteen of UCLA's 23 pledges announced their decommitments within a week for the second-year head coach being fired.
Since then, interim coach Tim Skipper and UCLA's recruiting staff gained four new prospects -- two re-commits and two flips -- but there is still work to be done.
Micah Smith, one of two UCLA four-star commits, is reportedly in jeopardy of flipping, according to ESPN's Elli Lederman. The Vero Beach, Florida offensive lineman is the No. 81 recruit on the ESPN 300 and 14th at his position. Losing him would be a huge blow to the Bruins' reconstructed 2026 recruiting class.
Lederman's Latest Intel on Micah Smith
"Though Smith has maintained his commitment to UCLA, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman has made the rounds this fall with Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee emerging among the most prominent flip contenders in his recruitment.
"Smith visited Ole Miss in September, and he was on campus at Tennessee for an official visit during the program's Week 10 game against Oklahoma. ESPN sources expect the Rebels and Vols to be the most serious players in Smith's process.
"Sources have also reinforced the possibility of Smith remaining with UCLA. His commitment earlier this year came with a significant financial package, and Smith remains close with UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon. It's not out of the question that Smith could stick with the Bruins under a new head coach, particularly if Kwon remains on the program's staff."
Tim Skipper Details Recruiting Efforts
Although he's not able to speak on specific recruits, Skipper detailed the mindset of the recruiting staff following the two flips in late October:
- "We're full speed ahead, we're working," Skipper said. "I mean, we're grinding over here. We're not letting anything go to waste or not giving effort in one area or another. It's full speed ahead in everything that we're doing.
- "We have a great support staff. I could name a million people, but that teamwork that's happening in there and getting kids to be at games and things like that, and to visit and see UCLA and see all the wonderful things that we have here, and just give them ways of why you should be here. 'You're at the Rose Bowl, what a beautiful day. Who wouldn't want to be here?' That type of thing. And then to see our style of play and the efforts we do on the field. I think it's a win-win for a lot of the guys that we're recruiting."
