All Bruins

UCLA Lineman Admits Unit Wasn’t Ready for Indiana

The Bruins were dominated by the Hoosiers, and the offensive line may have come up short during prep week.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins' bye week couldn't have come at a better time.

Fresh off their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, interim coach Tim Skipper and his squad had two weeks to look at themselves in the mirror, including an offensive line that was overwhelmed by the Hoosier's rushing attack.

Bruins offensive line captain Garrett DiGiorgio recalled his unit's preparation for Indiana and admitted that they could have done a better job during the week.

"I think there was a series of some events that happened during the week and just our ability-- we truly were not-- I don't know. I think we were prepared, but I think we could have done a better job," DiGiorgio said during Tuesday's media availability.

ucl
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Lance Keneley (92) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Not on the coaching level, but as players, I feel like we could have dove into Indiana a little bit more. But you know, we get to take those hard L's and learn from them and only take strides upwards from there."

When asked to further expand on the "series of events" he was talking about, the veteran offensive lineman added, "Just like, [Eugene Brooks] not playing on Saturday was kind of hard and, I wouldn't say it threw anything off, but you know. That's it."

ucl
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins have had two weeks to prepare for their Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska this Saturday, and the Huskers defense is catching Tim Skipper's eye.

Skipper's Scouting Report on Nebraska's Defense

ucl
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jacob Bower (54) and defensive lineman Keona Davis (97) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper laid out his scouting report of Nebraska's defense.

  • "So, they use multiple fronts and they have a lot of hybrid players that could play outside backer, they could be outside rushers," Skipper said. "They're going to create a lot of havoc that way with the people that they use. They create a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down. They don't give up bug plays in the passing game.
  • "They're really good at keeping people in front of them. So, we're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to win in the trenches. We're going to try to win the time of possession battle, control the ball and then take what they give us."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.