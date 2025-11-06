UCLA Lineman Admits Unit Wasn’t Ready for Indiana
The UCLA Bruins' bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
Fresh off their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, interim coach Tim Skipper and his squad had two weeks to look at themselves in the mirror, including an offensive line that was overwhelmed by the Hoosier's rushing attack.
Bruins offensive line captain Garrett DiGiorgio recalled his unit's preparation for Indiana and admitted that they could have done a better job during the week.
"I think there was a series of some events that happened during the week and just our ability-- we truly were not-- I don't know. I think we were prepared, but I think we could have done a better job," DiGiorgio said during Tuesday's media availability.
"Not on the coaching level, but as players, I feel like we could have dove into Indiana a little bit more. But you know, we get to take those hard L's and learn from them and only take strides upwards from there."
When asked to further expand on the "series of events" he was talking about, the veteran offensive lineman added, "Just like, [Eugene Brooks] not playing on Saturday was kind of hard and, I wouldn't say it threw anything off, but you know. That's it."
The Bruins have had two weeks to prepare for their Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska this Saturday, and the Huskers defense is catching Tim Skipper's eye.
Skipper's Scouting Report on Nebraska's Defense
During Monday's media availability, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper laid out his scouting report of Nebraska's defense.
- "So, they use multiple fronts and they have a lot of hybrid players that could play outside backer, they could be outside rushers," Skipper said. "They're going to create a lot of havoc that way with the people that they use. They create a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down. They don't give up bug plays in the passing game.
- "They're really good at keeping people in front of them. So, we're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to win in the trenches. We're going to try to win the time of possession battle, control the ball and then take what they give us."
