What UCLA Honed in On Crucial During Bye Week
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) are emerging from their second and final bye week of the season and are preparing to host a Nebraska squad that just lost its starting quarterback for the season.
Both of the Bruins' bye weeks came at crucial times in the season, each with varying points of inflection. UCLA's Week 4 bye came after their rock-bottom loss to New Mexico, which led tot he firing of DeShaun Foster. Its most recent bye came after being rocked, 56-6, by No. 2 Indiana, ending the Bruins' high of winning three straight.
Interim coach Tim Skipper's message to the team this week was to simply go back to the basics. UCLA captain offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio further embodied Skipper's bye week plan during Tuesday's media availability.
"When coach Skipper took over, he was talking about the little things, and I think that's what we have to get back to," DiGiorgio said. "We're doing little things in practice like running in between periods, overall being faster around what we're doing in practice. I also believe that we're doing a better job of policing things as players on the team, and I think it just comes back down to that as well."
Skipper noted that he would restart drills if he felt the Bruins weren't giving full effort. DiGiorgio retorted, "We haven't done that because I feel like we've been coming out with pretty good energy every single day. The bye week was good for us to get some RnR and I feel like we came out Sunday and today with some good juice."
Skipper's Message to UCLA During Bye Week
Skipper made sure to take the week to get UCLA back to where it was when it won games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his message to the Bruins during the week of preparation.
"We're just getting back to the basics," Skipper said. "It's about fundamentals and little details. That's kind of been what we've been preaching on last week moving into this week. Just using the little things. Using our three weapons; our eyes, feet and hands. Running between drills. Everything is fine-tuned.
"We're trying to really harp on the little things. So, every little detial matters right now. We just want to get back to playing good Bruin football. So, that's where we're at right now with everything."
The Bruins and Cornhuskers kickoff on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT in the Rose Bowl and on FOX.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.