Grading Nico Iamaleava's UCLA Performance vs Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) were no match to Nebraska's newfound one-two punch of true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef and running back Emmett Johnson in a comeback-cut-short, 28-21.
Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava fought tooth and nail to will UCLA back into this game. He passed 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but shined when he had to scramble, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries, each more important than the last.
It took nearly three quarters for UCLA's defense to get back to the form it's taken the last few weeks of the season. Along with Lateef dominating, the Bruins hadn't forced a punt until midway through the third quarter.
UCLA needed this win if it wanted any chance (although slim) at attaining bowl game eligibility. Sitting one loss away from matching last season's loss total, the Bruins have a gauntlet schedule ahead, which includes No. 1 Ohio State, No. 19 USC and No. 23 Washington.
Iamaleava Game Reflection
Saturday night was the first time Nico Iamaleava had a complete game from start to finish and UCLA wasn't able to fully capitalize.
Between scrambling outside of the pocket to extend plays and find an open Bruins receiver, and turning improbable second- and third-and-long's into first downs with his legs, Iamaleava was in hero mode.
One of Iamaleava's most complete games of the season ended in a loss. Someone else needs to step up offensively.
Iamaleava's Grade
Despite the loss, this was statistically one of Iamaleava's best quality games of the season. On the field, he was decisive every snap, aggressive with his legs and didn't settle for what the defense and UCLA's receivers and offensive line gave him.
His 158.6 passer rating is his second highest of the season behind only his performance in the Bruins' 38-13 win over Michigan State. His 89.1 ESPN QBR, which evaluates a quarterback's overall performance, is also the second highest behind his midseason masterclass against No. 7 Penn State that landed him a ton of weekly awards.
If it weren't for the loss, Iamaleava's week was one of the best of his young collegiate career.
The loss and statistics aside, Saturday's game showed everyone that Iamaleava is capable of putting a team on his back when it needs him the most. Which is why we gave him an A-.
