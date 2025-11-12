UCLA HC Explains What Separates Nico Iamaleava From Rest
Nico Iamaleava hasn't necessarily had the season he was hoping for when he took his talents to the UCLA Bruins.
The redshirt sophomore had his eyes set on the NFL, and after a turbulent UCLA season, his plans may have changed. Iamaleava, though, reminded everyone what he can do against Nebraska on Saturday.
The Bruins may have lost 28-21, but Iamaleava was an offensive force carrying UCLA on his back. Iamaleava fought tooth and nail to will UCLA back into this game. He passed 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but shined when he had to scramble, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries, each more important than the last.
What's stood out the most in Iamaleava's season hasn't just been his running ability, but his desire to absorb contact if it means getting an extra yard or two, and that's what sticks out most to Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper.
"You see quarterbacks that can run and everything like that and they're usually thicker, muscled-up guys," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "Nico's the first tall, skinny dude that I know that will lower the pads on you and is not afraid and he's going to always be going forward and getting yards.
"And I mean, he's got little skinny legs and little skinny arms, but has no fear at all."
Iamaleava is UCLA's leading rusher this season, racking up 474 yards on 96 carries and four touchdowns. His legs were on full display against the Huskers.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Performance vs Nebraska
Saturday night was the first time Nico Iamaleava had a complete game from start to finish and UCLA wasn't able to fully capitalize.
Between scrambling outside of the pocket to extend plays and find an open Bruins receiver, and turning improbable second- and third-and-long's into first downs with his legs, Iamaleava was in hero mode.
Despite the loss, this was statistically one of Iamaleava's best quality games of the season. On the field, he was decisive every snap, aggressive with his legs and didn't settle for what the defense and UCLA's receivers and offensive line gave him.
His 158.6 passer rating is his second highest of the season behind only his performance in the Bruins' 38-13 win over Michigan State. His 89.1 ESPN QBR, which evaluates a quarterback's overall performance, is also the second highest behind his midseason masterclass against No. 7 Penn State that landed him a ton of weekly awards.
If it weren't for the loss, Iamaleava's week was one of the best of his young collegiate career.
The loss and statistics aside, Saturday's game showed everyone that Iamaleava is capable of putting a team on his back when it needs him the most. Which is why we gave him an A-.
