UCLA Defender Details Path to Bouncing Back Against Nebraska
Despite what the scoreboard said against No. 2 Indiana two weeks ago, the UCLA Bruins defense has been steadily improving, and outright outperforming its offense, every single week.
Bruins defenders competed the best they could against a Hoosiers offense that simply outmatched everyone it plays. Regardless, it was a tough loss and UCLA as a team needed this bye week to regroup and get back to the heights it reached during its three-game win streak.
Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods spoke with the media on Tuesday and detailed how the Bruins are getting back on track ahead of a Rose Bowl clash with the Cornhuskers.
"Since then, of course, last week we had a bye week, so just honing in on the basics and getting back to doing us and what made us so successful these past few weeks, and just honing in on the details," Woods said.
"I mean, of course, everybody saw the [Indiana] game. The last game we had was the tackling. So, just doing better on tackling. Just the fundamentals of getting closer , taking one step more to get a tackle. I feel like that's the biggest one we're really preaching on."
UCLA's defense gets somewhat of a break, if you want to call it that, as Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury in their 21-17 loss to USC on Saturday. Backup true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef is stepping in his place.
While Lateef isn't the talent that Raiola is, he still presents a new challenge for Skipper and his defense, and it's mostly unknown, according to the interim coach.
Skipper Details UCLA's 'Unknown' Challenge of Lateef
During Monday's media availability, Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.
"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.
"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."
