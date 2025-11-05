All Bruins

UCLA Defender Details Path to Bouncing Back Against Nebraska

The Bruins' defense has been steadily improving week to week despite giving up 56 to Indiana.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) takes hits from UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) and defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) takes hits from UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) and defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Despite what the scoreboard said against No. 2 Indiana two weeks ago, the UCLA Bruins defense has been steadily improving, and outright outperforming its offense, every single week.

Bruins defenders competed the best they could against a Hoosiers offense that simply outmatched everyone it plays. Regardless, it was a tough loss and UCLA as a team needed this bye week to regroup and get back to the heights it reached during its three-game win streak.

Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods spoke with the media on Tuesday and detailed how the Bruins are getting back on track ahead of a Rose Bowl clash with the Cornhuskers.

"Since then, of course, last week we had a bye week, so just honing in on the basics and getting back to doing us and what made us so successful these past few weeks, and just honing in on the details," Woods said.

"I mean, of course, everybody saw the [Indiana] game. The last game we had was the tackling. So, just doing better on tackling. Just the fundamentals of getting closer , taking one step more to get a tackle. I feel like that's the biggest one we're really preaching on."

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebackers Carson Schwesinger (49) and Jalen Woods (17) tackle Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA's defense gets somewhat of a break, if you want to call it that, as Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury in their 21-17 loss to USC on Saturday. Backup true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef is stepping in his place.

While Lateef isn't the talent that Raiola is, he still presents a new challenge for Skipper and his defense, and it's mostly unknown, according to the interim coach.

Skipper Details UCLA's 'Unknown' Challenge of Lateef

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.

"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.

"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) scrambles against the Houston Christian Huskies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Published
