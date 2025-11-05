Bruins LB Shares Plan to Stop Nebraska's Johnson, Lateef
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) face a unique challenge against a Nebraska Cornhuskers squad that is reeling off a loss and a season-ending injury to quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The Bruins, coming off a much-needed bye week and a 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, are in dire need of a win if they want to keep their hopes of an improbable 0-4 turnaround alive to make a bowl game. UCLA can only afford to lose one more game.
Nebraska's offense has the Bruins keyed in on two players ahead of Saturday's Rose Bowl clash -- running back Emmett Johnson and backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who is making the first start of his career as a true freshman.
UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods spoke to the media on Tuesday about what he's seen in the thousand-yard rushing running back and a fresh signal-caller stepping up and taking the charge.
"It's not a secret that their running back is good," Woods said. "He's taken a lot of carries in the games, so I feel like it starts with him, being able to control him. I feel it'll put us in a great situationa and have us dictate the game.
"We're going to respect every quarterback that faces us. He's a good quarterback, could do a lot of things. He looked good the last time he played. Just seeing what he can bring to the table. Hopefully we contain him."
Johnson and Lateef to This Point in the Season
Johnson is one of the best backs in the nation. Through nine games this season, he's rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and 111.3 yards per game.
His best games have come against teams comparable to UCLA. 124 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern two weeks ago. 176 yards on 21 carries (8.4 average) against Maryland two weeks before that, and 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Akron in their second game of the season.
In three appearances this season, Lateef has completed 16 of 19 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown. In his college football debut against Akron, he tossed for 128 yards on 6-of-7 passing. A week later, he appeared against Houston Christian and complete all five of his pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. Coming in for Raiola against USC, he was 5-for-7 for just seven yards.
The Bruins and Cornhuskers kick off in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT on FOX.
