UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Nebraska Cornhuskers
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Nebraska statistically, including some key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through nine games this season, Nebraska is averaging 33.0 points per game, scoring 297 points on 37 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Huskers have 196 total first downs on the season (76 rushing, 106 passing and 14 by penalty). They are 47-for-104 (45.19%) on 3rd down and 6-for-16 (37.50%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 202 of 274 passing attempts for 2,277 yards, good for 8.3 yards per pass and 253.0 yards per game. Nebraska has thrown 19 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions.
From the ground, Nebraska has 1,218 rushing yards on 307 rushing attempts, good for 4.0 yards per rush and 135.3 rushing yards per game. The Huskers' backs have run into the end zone 15 times this season.
Overall, Nebraska is averaging 388.3 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, TJ Lateef:
With Raiola out, Lateef steps in. Lateef has thrown for 261 yards, 1 touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 84.2% completion percentage (16-of-19). He hasn't been sacked and holds a season quarterback rating of 217.0.
RB, Emmett Johnson:
Johnson is Nebraska's leading rusher statistically. He's rushed for 1,002 yards on 175 carries for 10 touchdowns. Johnson is one of the nation's top rushers and the main Husker that Skipper is keying in on defensively.
WR, Nyziah Hunter:
Hunter leads the way as the Huskers' leading receiver. He has 555 yards on 38 receptions, good for an average of 14.6 yards per reception. He's caught 5 touchdowns and will be at the top of UCLA's defensive scouting report.
LB, Javin Wright:
Wright is Nebraska's most impactful defender statistically. He's totalled 63 tackles -- 28 being solo and 35 of them being assisted -- and has 1.5 sacks for 10 yards. Through the air, he also has three pass deflections and one interception on the year for 14 yards.
