UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Let's break down Nebraska's stats going into their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.

Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Nebraska statistically, including some key statistical leaders.

Team Statistics

Scoring

Through nine games this season, Nebraska is averaging 33.0 points per game, scoring 297 points on 37 total touchdowns.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Offense

The Huskers have 196 total first downs on the season (76 rushing, 106 passing and 14 by penalty). They are 47-for-104 (45.19%) on 3rd down and 6-for-16 (37.50%) on 4th down.

Through the air, they have completed 202 of 274 passing attempts for 2,277 yards, good for 8.3 yards per pass and 253.0 yards per game. Nebraska has thrown 19 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; A pylon with the Big Ten Conference and the UCLA Bruins logos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the ground, Nebraska has 1,218 rushing yards on 307 rushing attempts, good for 4.0 yards per rush and 135.3 rushing yards per game. The Huskers' backs have run into the end zone 15 times this season.

Overall, Nebraska is averaging 388.3 offensive yards per game.

Player Statistics

QB, TJ Lateef:

With Raiola out, Lateef steps in. Lateef has thrown for 261 yards, 1 touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 84.2% completion percentage (16-of-19). He hasn't been sacked and holds a season quarterback rating of 217.0.

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) scrambles against the Houston Christian Huskies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

RB, Emmett Johnson:

Johnson is Nebraska's leading rusher statistically. He's rushed for 1,002 yards on 175 carries for 10 touchdowns. Johnson is one of the nation's top rushers and the main Husker that Skipper is keying in on defensively.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

WR, Nyziah Hunter:

Hunter leads the way as the Huskers' leading receiver. He has 555 yards on 38 receptions, good for an average of 14.6 yards per reception. He's caught 5 touchdowns and will be at the top of UCLA's defensive scouting report.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) reacts after getting a first down during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

LB, Javin Wright:

Wright is Nebraska's most impactful defender statistically. He's totalled 63 tackles -- 28 being solo and 35 of them being assisted -- and has 1.5 sacks for 10 yards. Through the air, he also has three pass deflections and one interception on the year for 14 yards.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright (33) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

