UCLA’s Rally Denied by Stellar Nebraska Freshman QB Breakout
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) were no match to Nebraska's newfound one-two punch of true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef and running back Emmett Johnson in a comeback-cut-short, 28-21.
Lateef started his first career college football game in lieu of Huskers star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is out for the remainder of the season with a broken fibula.
The true freshman is a Southern California native and starred in his homecoming. Lateef finished 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, which was good for a 267.5 passer rating. UCLA's defense had no answer for Lateef and star running back Emmett Johnson, who posted 129 ground yards and three total touchdowns.
Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava fought tooth and nail to will UCLA back into this game. He passed 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but shined when he had to scramble, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries, each more important than the last.
It took nearly three quarters for UCLA's defense to get back to the form it's taken the last few weeks of the season. Along with Lateef dominating, the Bruins hadn't forced a punt until midway through the third quarter.
The Bruins had Nebraska up against the wall until the final two minutes, when Lateef and Johnson were able to edge out a first down before the two-minute warning to seal the deal.
UCLA needed this win if it wanted any chance (although slim) at attaining bowl game eligibility. Sitting one loss away from matching last season's loss total, the Bruins have a gauntlet schedule ahead, which includes No. 1 Ohio State, No. 19 USC and No. 23 Washington.
The Bruins hit the road to Columbus this week to take on the far-and-away best team in college football on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 348
Nebraska: 361
First Downs
UCLA: 21
Nebraska: 20
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 8-14 (3rd), 2-3 (4th)
Nebraska: 5-8 (3rd), 0-0 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 191 yards, 17/27 Completion/Attempts, 7.1 yards per pass, 2 TD, 0 INT
Nebraska: 205 yards, 13/15 Comp/Att, 13.7 yards per pass, 3 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 157 yards, 37 attempts, 4.2 yards per rush
Nebraska: 156 yards, 39 attempts, 4.0 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 30:00
Nebraska: 30:00
