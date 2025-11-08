All Bruins

Tim Skipper Analyzes Nebraska Before Big Matchup

UCLA has a huge game against the Huskers with the hopes of maintaining bowl eligibility.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
It's that time of the week where UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) interim head coach Tim Skipper gives an in-depth breakdown of UCLA's next opponent.

The Bruins have a unique challenge ahead of them at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. A hobbled Nebraska team is coming in without star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is out for the remainder of the season with a broken fibula.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

True freshman signal-caller TJ Lateef is making his first career start. And while people may be licking their chops at the thought of a raw quarterback making his first start, Skipper feels it's a pretty unknown challenge.

Mix that with the fact that the Bruins are playing against the best running back they've played all season -- thousand-yard rusher Emmett Johnson -- and Saturday's Rose Bowl clash is just another important game on the schedule.

With that being said, let's get into Skipper's breakdown of the Huskers during his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show.

Skipper's Nebraska Scouting Report

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he does every game week, Skipper started with what he's seen from Nebraska's offense and defense.

Skipper on Nebraska's Offense

  • "Nebraska's a very, very good team. I mean, very, very good," Skipper said. "Just like that game last week [against USC], it could have went either way... These guys on offense, they're going to run the rock. It's our first thousand-yard rusher we're going to have to go against. Very, very good.
  • "You know, I come from a family of running back coaches, and he's up there as far as guys I've seen. Very good vision. He makes people miss. He sees holes, he'll cut it back, he'll hit it when he needs to hit it. It's very impressive to watch that kid and to watch him run. He's really good.
Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
  • "Their O-line's been a little banged up, but they have guys that have been filling in. They're still huge and they're still getting hands on people and moving people. And then in the pass game, they're kind of short passes. You know, they're trying to get the ball out and let the guys run, make a guy miss and then you have some wiggle room. So we'll have our hands full on defense as far as that goes.
  • "And then we know this new quarterback. There's going to be stuff we haven't seen. They're going to game plan for him now. So this is kind of going to be first game kind of thing. We'll have to have in-game adjustments rolling right away. We can't wait until halftime. It's going to be every single series."

Skipper on Nebraska's Defense

  • "On defense for those guys, they have some creatures on the edges," Skipper said. "I mean they're hybrid, long dudes that can create a lot of issues. So we're going to have to deal with that. They get a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down, so we're gonna have to manage this game.
  • "We got to win it in the trenches like every game, but they want to win in the trenches, we want to win in the trenches. So, that's the ultimate battle. If we can control the time of possession, we should be fine."
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Derek Wacker (42) celebrates after a tackle against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Bruins and Huskers kick off in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT on FOX

