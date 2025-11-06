All Bruins

UCLA WBB Star Headlines Another Elite Award Watch List

Lauren Betts is making her case to be the best player in women's college basketball.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) stretches before a the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) stretches before a the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball season already started and star center Lauren Betts is still racking up her share of preseason award watch lists.

In her latest, Betts headlines the 15-player "Wade Watch" list for the 2026 Wade Trophy, which is presented by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the best player in women's college basketball each year.

This is season marks the Wade Trophy's 49th year, making it the oldest, most prestigious player of the year award in the sport. It's name derives from late Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships during her tenure.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Cori Close poses with the AP and WBCA Coach of the Year trophies during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Betts already has a signature game this season, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on astounding efficiency (9-of-12 FG) in UCLA's season opener against San Diego State in Anaheim for the Orange County Classic.

Full 15-player list for the 2025-26 Wade Trophy Award:

  • Raegan Beers – Oklahoma
  • Lauren Betts – UCLA
  • Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
  • Madison Booker – Texas
  • Audi Crooks – Iowa State
  • Joyce Edwards – South Carolina
  • Azzi Fudd – Connecticut
  • Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
  • Flau'Jae Johnson – LSU
  • Ta'Niya Latson – South Carolina
  • Olivia Miles – TCU
  • Khamil Pierre – NC State
  • Sarah Strong – Connecticut
  • Serah Williams – Connecticut
  • Mikaylah Williams – LSU
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn guard Paige Bueckers (center) poses with Mike Neighbors (left) and WBCA executive director Danielle Donehew after receiving the Wade Trophy during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Betts is arguably the best player in college basketball, which makes this season one of the most important in recent memory.

Close Has the Most At Stake With UCLA This Season

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although the Bruins are outright favorites to win the Big Ten and reach the Final Four once again, many believe that this is one of the most important seasons of Close's career in Westwood.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews in the outlet's complete preview of the women's college basketball season deemed Close as the coach with the most at stake this year, and her explanation was rather reasonable.

"While the Bruins had a ton of roster turnover, Close enters the season with seven seniors, two juniors and a good freshman class," Andrews wrote. "After UCLA made the Final Four last season for the first time in the NCAA era (since 1982), Close has a real shot of winning a national championship with such an experienced team. There will be a ton of rebuilding after this season; Close should take advantage of the group she has now."

Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to her players center Lauren Betts (51), guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), guard Kiki Rice (1) and guard Londynn Jones (3) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It truly may be win or bust this season, as seniors like stars Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice will be entering their final season at UCLA. Close must orchestrate the best season possible while her roster is still among the best in the nation.

