Despite Loss, UCLA Reclaims Good Standing in Updated FPI
It's often been hard to find the positive in some of the UCLA Bruins' losses this season, but if there ever was a "good loss" through this tumultuous season, it was on Saturday.
The Bruins hosted the Dylan Raiola-less Nebraska Huskers and fell victim to TJ Lateef's freshman breakout game in his first career start. Lateef threw 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, which was good for a 267.5 passer rating. UCLA's defense had no answer for Lateef and star running back Emmett Johnson, who posted 129 ground yards and three total touchdowns.
If it weren't for the Heisman-esque efforts of Nebraska's tandem, UCLA may have been able to come out with a win, given how competitive it was, led by Nico Iamaleava.
The Bruins have been frequent movers on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) all season, notably dropping down to the 90s in the rankings during their 0-4 start. Following Saturday's loss to the Huskers, UCLA stood still as the No. 68 team in the nation, which is where it was entering the matchup.
The FPI gives the Bruins a -1.2 FPI rating and a projected win-loss record of 3.3-8.7 with three games left in the season. The analytics give UCLA a 0.1% chance to make a bowl game, which looks just about right considering how loaded its remaining schedule is.
Look Ahead to UCLA's Daunting Schedule
If the Bruins did in fact want to make a bowl game and complete an illustrious 0-4 turnaround, they'd have to muster up a lossless finish to the season while enduring the nation's toughest remaining schedule, according to ESPN's FPI.
Considering the opponents UCLA has left, it may match (and exceed) last season's loss total as early as this Saturday. Two of the Bruins' three remaining games are against ranked opponents. It would have been all three if Washington hadn't been upset by Wisconsin.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)
The outright No. 1 team in the country continued on its dominant path by going on the road and handling Purdue, 34-10. Julian Sayin further bolstered his Heisman bid by throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown. Sayin's only touchdown was to Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 10 catches for 137 yards.
Ohio State plays host to UCLA in Columbus this week, and UCLA's chances of pulling off an upset similar to the one it had against No. 7 Penn State are about as slim as its chances at making a bowl game -- not good.
(17) USC Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
The dreaded crosstown rivals had another great week, much to the chagrin of Bruins fans. USC played on Friday night and cruised past Northwestern, 38-17, behind a stellar night from wide receiver Makai Lemon. The win bumped the Trojans up three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17.
For just a small frame of the season, there was a decent chance at UCLA's quest for bowl game eligibility coming down to its final game of the season against Southern California. Lincoln Riley's squad may still have something to play for come Week 14, but the same may not be said for the Bruins.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.