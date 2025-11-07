How To Watch No. 12 UCLA Bounce Back vs Pepperdine
The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won their season opener against Eastern Washington, but the narrow 80-74 victory against a middling Big Sky team left a bad taste in their mouth.
The Bruins' offense struggled to get anything going on the Eagle's zone and coach Mick Cronin ripped his squad after the game for the effort displayed on the court to open the season. Despite the effort, star guard Donovan Dent shined by scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists to only one turnover.
After what was likely a harsh week of practice in Westwood, the Bruins are looking to bounce back against the Pepperdine Waves on Friday at home in hopes to put forth a better effort.
How To Watch
What: (12) UCLA Bruins vs. Pepperdine Waves
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: Carlo Jimenez (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85 and on SiriusXM App
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA History vs Pepperdine
The Bruins and Waves will be matching up for the 26th time in history. Their last meeting was a dominant 100-53 UCLA victory at home on Nov. 23, 2022. In that game, Amari Bailey led the way with 19 points as six Bruins finished the game in double figures.
UCLA is 21-4 all time against Pepperdine and have met eight times since the 2000 season. Pepperdine head coach Ed Schilling was an assistant coach in Westwood from the 2013-14 season through the 2016-17 season. Waves assistant coach Tyus Edney played for the Bruins from 1992-95 before returning to the coaching staff in the 2010-11 season.
Last Games
UCLA vs Eastern Washington (W, 80-74)
The Bruins opened the season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles and, despite the win, would rather forget about the effort they displayed in their 80-74 win. Here were the notable performers:
- Donovan Dent: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 1 TOV
- Tyler Bilodeau: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL
- Trent Perry: 11 PTS, 5-8 (62.5%) FG - off the bench
Pepperdine vs Life Pacific (W, 88-80)
The Waves are coming off a narrow victory against a middling opponent themselves, taking on the GSAC's LIfe Pacific University Warriors and coming out with a 88-80 win. Here were the notable performances:
- Aaron Clark: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL
- Javon Cooley: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5-9 FG
- David Mager: 12 PTS 4 REB - off the bench
