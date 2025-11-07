How To Watch UCLA Host Nebraska in Rose Bowl
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
Here's how to you can tune in and watch the Bruins host the Huskers in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
When: Saturday, Nov. 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FOX
TV Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)
Breaking Down Nebraska's Biggest Threat to UCLA
Following a much-needed bye week, the Bruins face the best running back they've seen all season -- Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.
Johnson is one of the best backs in the nation. Through nine games this season, he's rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and 111.3 yards per game.
His best games have come against teams comparable to UCLA. 124 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern two weeks ago. 176 yards on 21 carries (8.4 average) against Maryland two weeks before that, and 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Akron in their second game of the season.
Skipper on Emmett Johnson
Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper marked Johnson as someone the Bruins always need to key in on on defense.
"Thousand yard rusher," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "First one for us that we're going to get. He's a legitimate baller. I mean, he can do it all. You think about running backs, you just think of them running, but he's threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher, too. So, 21 has got to be an emphasis for us. We're going to have to know where he is at all times.
Saturday's matchup in Pasadena has some major implications at hand. Nebraska is trying to bounce back from a loss against USC where it lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending injury.
UCLA is coming off a bye week that was preceded by a brutal 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana. The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule.
