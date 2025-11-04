All Bruins

Live Updates: UCLA Hoops Hosts EWU in Season Opener

Mick Cronin and the No. 12 Bruins are hitting the court after an offseason of anticipation.

Connor Moreno

Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
he No. 12 UCLA Bruins officially tip off the highly-anticipated 2025-26 season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles.

Backed by UCLA's star-studded transfer portal addition of Donovan Dent, the Bruins' ceiling is higher than it's been in recent season, and yet Westwood still has its fair share of doubters. The Bruins also have some key returners, like Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark, who are all primed to elevate their games next to Dent.

Follow along on UCLA Bruins on SI for love updates on the season opener in Pauley Pavilion below:

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)

The Scouting Report: Eastern Washington

UCLA is the start of EWU's gauntlet non-conference schedule, which includes the Bruins, Washington State, Utah and No . 8 BYU.

The Eagles' leading scorer from last season, Andrew Cook, returns this season. Cook averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

This is the second time the Bruins are matching up with Eastern Washington all time. The last matchup came during the 2011-12 season when UCLA beat the Eagles 60-47 in the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles guard Andrew Cook (9) controls the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Cedric Coward (0) in the first half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

