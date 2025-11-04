Live Updates: UCLA Hoops Hosts EWU in Season Opener
he No. 12 UCLA Bruins officially tip off the highly-anticipated 2025-26 season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles.
Backed by UCLA's star-studded transfer portal addition of Donovan Dent, the Bruins' ceiling is higher than it's been in recent season, and yet Westwood still has its fair share of doubters. The Bruins also have some key returners, like Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark, who are all primed to elevate their games next to Dent.
Follow along on UCLA Bruins on SI for love updates on the season opener in Pauley Pavilion below:
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
The Scouting Report: Eastern Washington
UCLA is the start of EWU's gauntlet non-conference schedule, which includes the Bruins, Washington State, Utah and No . 8 BYU.
The Eagles' leading scorer from last season, Andrew Cook, returns this season. Cook averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
This is the second time the Bruins are matching up with Eastern Washington all time. The last matchup came during the 2011-12 season when UCLA beat the Eagles 60-47 in the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
