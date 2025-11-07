All Bruins

Live Updates: No. 12 UCLA Looks for Redemption vs Pepperdine

Keep up with the Bruins as they look to bounce back from a lackluster effort against the Waves.

Connor Moreno

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball over Eastern Washington Eagles forward Kiree Huie (15) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball over Eastern Washington Eagles forward Kiree Huie (15) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won their season opener against Eastern Washington, but the narrow 80-74 victory against a middling Big Sky team left a bad taste in their mouth.

After what was likely a harsh week of practice in Westwood, the Bruins are looking to bounce back against the Pepperdine Waves (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday at home in hopes to put forth a better effort.

Follow along below for live updates of UCLA's Friday night home game against the Waves:

How To Watch

What: (12) UCLA Bruins vs. Pepperdine Waves
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: Carlo Jimenez (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85 and on SiriusXM App
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.