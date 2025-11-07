Live Updates: No. 12 UCLA Looks for Redemption vs Pepperdine
The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won their season opener against Eastern Washington, but the narrow 80-74 victory against a middling Big Sky team left a bad taste in their mouth.
After what was likely a harsh week of practice in Westwood, the Bruins are looking to bounce back against the Pepperdine Waves (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday at home in hopes to put forth a better effort.
Follow along below for live updates of UCLA's Friday night home game against the Waves:
How To Watch
What: (12) UCLA Bruins vs. Pepperdine Waves
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: Carlo Jimenez (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85 and on SiriusXM App
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
