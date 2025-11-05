All Bruins

Skipper's New Message for UCLA Ahead of Nebraska Clash

The Bruins' interim coach was focused on bringing the best out of his squad during their much-needed bye week.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) are officially through with a bye week and are ready to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Rose Bowl.

Tim Skipper and his Bruins are coming off one of the worst losses of the season, a 56-6 shellacking at the hands of the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, which halted an three-game win streak and gave UCLA a stark reminder of where it stands in the Big Ten.

ucl
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) brings down UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

But that's what this bye week was for. Skipper made sure to take the week to get UCLA back to where it was when it won games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his message to the Bruins during the week of preparation.

"We're just getting back to the basics," Skipper said. "It's about fundamentals and little details. That's kind of been what we've been preaching on last week moving into this week. Just using the little things. Using our three weapons; our eyes, feet and hands. Running between drills. Everything is fine-tuned.

ucl
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're trying to really harp on the little things. So, every little detial matters right now. We just want to get back to playing good Bruin football. So, that's where we're at right now with everything."

This Week is Different for UCLA

The prep this week is a lot different than it was last week. Nebraska is entering this game without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is missing the rest of the season with a broken fibula suffered against USC. This makes UCLA's next challange is mostly unkown, accoring to skipper.

ucl
Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.

"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.