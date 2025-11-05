Skipper's New Message for UCLA Ahead of Nebraska Clash
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) are officially through with a bye week and are ready to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Rose Bowl.
Tim Skipper and his Bruins are coming off one of the worst losses of the season, a 56-6 shellacking at the hands of the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, which halted an three-game win streak and gave UCLA a stark reminder of where it stands in the Big Ten.
But that's what this bye week was for. Skipper made sure to take the week to get UCLA back to where it was when it won games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his message to the Bruins during the week of preparation.
"We're just getting back to the basics," Skipper said. "It's about fundamentals and little details. That's kind of been what we've been preaching on last week moving into this week. Just using the little things. Using our three weapons; our eyes, feet and hands. Running between drills. Everything is fine-tuned.
"We're trying to really harp on the little things. So, every little detial matters right now. We just want to get back to playing good Bruin football. So, that's where we're at right now with everything."
This Week is Different for UCLA
The prep this week is a lot different than it was last week. Nebraska is entering this game without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is missing the rest of the season with a broken fibula suffered against USC. This makes UCLA's next challange is mostly unkown, accoring to skipper.
Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.
"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.
"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."
