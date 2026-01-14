Predicting UCLA's Next 5 Matchups

The Bruins were able to go 5-0 in their last five matchups, going up against some of the league's best. Here is how they might fare in their next five games, along with players they need to keep tabs on.

Game 17: @ Minnesota (Jan. 14)

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (32) passes the ball up court during the second half of the NCAA women's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Feb. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 87-84 in overtime. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering this matchup, the Gophers are 12-4 and have proven to be a very pesky team to some of the league's best. They had then No. 7 Maryland on the ropes, losing 100-99, and more recently, No. 9 Michigan losing 70-60.

The biggest threat UCLA needs to watch out for is Grace Grocholski, who has been on a tear this season. In the year, she is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting a good 52.5% from the field. Minnesota native Gianna Kneepkens will be tasked with slowing her down.

Prediction: 87-53 UCLA

Game 18: vs #12 Maryland (Jan. 18)

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) makes a pass over Maryland Terrapins forward Christina Dalce (15) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr-Imagn Images

Maryland has been on a roll this season, sitting at 16-2 with their most notable win coming against now No. 7 Kentucky. This group could really prove to give UCLA a run for its money if the Bruins are not careful.

If there is any way the Bruins lose this game, it will be because of Oluchi Okanawa. This season, Okanawa is averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting a great 53.4% from the field. She also poses a significant threat defensively, averaging 2.2 steals per game.

Prediction: 90-78 UCLA

Game 19: vs Purdue ( Jan. 21)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Abbey Ellis (23) drives to the basket during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Southern Jags, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 67-50. | Chad Krockover / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering this game, ESPN gives the Bruins a 98.9% chance of winning. However, the Bruins cannot let off the gas pedal. We have seen the amount of criticism they receive when they fail to blow out teams they are supposed to. This game falls into that category.

The Bruins will need to keep tabs on Tara Daye, who has easily been the Boilermakers' most productive player. This season, she is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting a good 49.1% from the field. UCLA cannot let her rebounding be a factor. Kiki Rice will need to be on her heels.

Prediction: 102-52 UCLA

Game 20: @ Northwestern (Jan. 25)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes a basket as Northwestern forward Anna Morris (42) defends during the first half of a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Big Ten matchup is still a Big Ten matchup. While Northwestern hasn't had the best season, they still have a roster that is capable of going toe-to-toe with the Bruins. Entering this game, they are 7-10 and 15th in the Big Ten. UCLA should be able to find a statement win here.

Grave Sullivan has been one of the best players in all of college basketball this season, and could prove to be a sizeable thorn in the Bruins' side if not addressed properly. This season she is averaging 22.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Prediction: 97-53 UCLA

Game 21: @ #25 Illinois (Jan. 28)

Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) blocks a shot by Illinois Fighting Illini forward Berry Wallace (20) driving the first quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins are no strangers to the Fighting Illini, defeating them 70–55 last season. This year’s Illinois team is far more dangerous, currently ranked No. 25 and fresh off an early-season upset of then-No. 7 Maryland. While they have dropped a few games, they still proved to be a very competitive team.

UCLA needs to monitor Berry Wallace, a player who has improved since last year's showdown. This season, she is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting a great 53.0% from the field. Lauren Betts will need to be on her A game in this one.

Prediction: 92-64 UCLA

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

