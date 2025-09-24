Top Prospect Kevin Jackson Discusses Connection With UCLA Bruins Staff
The UCLA Bruins are hopeful that they can build on their 2027 recruiting classes, as there are multiple different prospects that have started to stand out for many different positions. They are recruiting all over the country, including the state of Texas, which is one of the better states when it comes to producing high school football talent. They have been looking to become one of the more dominant forces in the state.
One of the prospects that they have hopes of being able to land is Kevin Jackson. Jackson is an uber-talented athlete from Shadow Creek High Schools in Pearland, Texas. He has a lot of talent, which has led to him receiving offers from multiple teams.
Some of the current teams that have already offered the talent to prospects include the Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The UCLA Bruins will have a tall hill to climb, but he recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his Bruins relationship and more.
Kevin Jackson Talks UCLA Bruins Relationship
- "They’re doing well, showing love and keeping in touch," said the unbelievably talented Texas High School athlete from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his current standpoint with the UCLA Bruins now that he is one of their top targets in the class at this time in the 2027 class.
The Shadow Creek star, then caught up with the UCLA Bruins on their side to detail who he speaks to the most on the staff, as well as how those conversations typically go, as communicating with a staff during your recruiting process is one of the most important factors of building a relationship with a program.
- "Mostly Coach Martin Conversations are chill and real, we talk on a daily basis throughout the months."
Will the athlete from the state of Texas be visiting the UCLA Bruins, or is that not in his plans at this moment in time? He detailed more when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI.
- "Yeah, probably during the season for a game day vibe and feel the environment there."
What type of schools standout for Jackson in his recruitment.
- "The ones recruiting me hardest and being consistent and that mean’s a-lot to me."
What do the UCLA Bruins need to do in order to move up on Jackson's rankings for his recruitment?
- "Keep building the relationship and showing how I fit in their program."
