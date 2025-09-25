Dorian Franklin Discusses Growing Connection With UCLA Football Staff
Dorian Franklin is a defensive back from the state of California, who remains to be one of the better players at the high school level for many different reasons. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to determine whether or not he will be visiting the Bruins, as well as how they are doing in his recruitment
Dorian Franklin Talks UCLA Relationships
- "UCLA is doing a pretty good job recruiting me, I feel like. Every week, I’m in constant communication with a coach, and they always invite me out to home games. I feel like I am a priority with them, and I can feel that effort in the way they stay consistent. It’s not just random check-ins. I get asked about my development, my season, and even things off the field, which makes the relationship feel more real," said the 2027 prospect by the name of Dorian Franklin when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The UCLA Bruins target would then go in the conversation about which coach or coaches he speaks to the most on the recruiting trail, as they have been targeting him heavily, as he is a popular in-state prospect.
- "I talk to Coach Martin primarily, since he’s the coach who offered me. I’m also in contact with Coach Lynn and Coach Marshawn Friloux. Coach Meat and I continually talk about ways to get better and how excited we both are that football is back. The conversations are always positive and motivating. They’re not just recruiting conversations; sometimes they’re teaching moments. Most coaches have different approaches. I often feel like I’m learning something new about the game on the calls."
The UCLA Bruins are one of his top schools. It seems that he was questioned whether or not he will be visiting the UCLA Bruins in the future, as he caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to determine if he will be visiting in the future, as he has already visited.
- "I’ve been out to one game already. I plan to visit UCLA again in the near future. I’ll be there on October 4th for the game against Penn State. I’d love to see how the team performs against such a high-level opponent. Visits are important to me because they let me feel the atmosphere, connect with the players, and see how the staff operates up close. I’m excited to experience the energy of the Rose Bowl and see how the team responds in a big-time matchup."
