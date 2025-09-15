Reaction to UCLA Dismissing DeShaun Foster
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we react to and discuss UCLA firing two-year head coach DeShaun Foster after a 0-3 start.
To watch today's episode, view below:
UCLA Fires DeShaun Foster Amid 0-3 Start
UCLA has released its second-year head coach DeShaun Foster just over a day after suffering a 35-10 loss to New Mexico, dropping to 0-3 on the season.
Tim Skipper, UCLA's special assistant to the head coach, will serve as the Bruins' interim head coach.
"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to DeShaun for his contributions to UCLA Football over the course of many years, first as a Hall of Fame student-athlete, then as an assistant coach and finally as head coach," Bruins Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "He was named to this role at a challenging time of year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference, and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward. His legacy and love for this university are firmly established. He is a Bruin for life, and we wish him, his wife, Charity, and their family the best."
According to Ben Bolch of the LA Times, Jarmond and Senior Associate Athletics Director Erin Adkins will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
Meet Tim Skipper
Skipper was named Fresno State's interim head coach just over a year ago after then-head coach Jeff Tedford announced he would be stepping down. He joined the staff back in 2021 as a linebackers coach and was moved up to assistant coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In 2024, despite taking over at the helm just a few weeks before the start of camp, he led the Bulldogs to a respectable 6-7 record and led the program to its fourth bowl game in four years. He also coached them to a 37-10 Isleta New Mexico Bowl win against the New Mexico State Aggies in 2023, giving him a 7-7 record with Fresno State.
Prior to his latest stint with Fresno State, he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Central Michigan in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the defensive coordinator for UNLV in the 2018-19 season, linebackers and running backs coach for Florida from 2015-18, assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Colorado State from 2012-14, linebackers/defensive run game coordinator and running backs coach for Fresno State from 2006-08 and 2009-11, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for Sacramento State from 2003-05, and the defensive backs coach and coordinator for Western New Mexico from 2001-02.
Skipper was also a linebacker for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000.
