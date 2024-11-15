2027 DB Announces Visit For Week 13 Crosstown Showdown
The UCLA Bruins will host another strong recruit for their upcoming home game next week against USC for the crosstown showdown. 2027 defensive back Isaiah Chong will have an opportunity to fly over from Ewa Beach, Hawaii to watch the Bruins compete while on an official visit.
Chong announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter:
According to 247Sports, Chong is listed at 5-11, 155 pounds and has just one offer from Nevada University. He is currently unrated and does not have a national or state rank, but those should come as his high school career unfolds.
Chong has some familiar ties to one specific member of the current Bruins team. Currently a sophomore at James Campbell High School in Hawaii, Chong attends the alma mater of current Bruins receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.
The two may have a conversation regarding their experiences in high school and what life is like in Pasadena. For Chong, seeing that an athlete from his same school is thriving on the biggest stage will surely give him an extra boost of confidence to play in a Bruins jersey and succeed in the Big Ten.
Including Mokiao-Atimalala, there are four players on the Bruins' current roster that hail from Hawaii; LB Mone Malafu (Kapa'a, HI), OL Tavake Tuikolovatu (Wailuku, HI), DL Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi (Waimanalo, HI). Pasadena is relatively close compared to other schools that may offer him.
If Chong were to commit and the coaching staff stays the same, he would learn under the tutelage of safeties coach Brian Norwood. Norwood is a former player at the University of Hawaii ('88) and would have that added connection from playing in the same state in their careers.
The other defensive backs coach that would benefit Chong would be UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield, who played at Stanford from 2012-15. He has been a part of the program since 2023 and has deep ties to the state of California and the Rose Bowl itself, playing in the bowl game three times.
Being just a sophomore, Chong will have room to grow, develop, and improve to receive more offers, including the Bruins in the near future. He will be immersed in one of the best college football atmospheres for the biggest game of the Bruins' season, battling their arch-rival in USC.
