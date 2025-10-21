UCLA’s Next Opponent Loses Key Star Ahead of Clash
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are riding an impressive three-game turnaround, but ahead is possibly the hottest team in the nation -- the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Curt Cignetti's squad will be without a key defensive player, though.
Hoosiers senior defensive end Kellan Ryatt went down with a knee injury in their 38-13 win over Michigan State on Saturday, and Cignetti updated reporters on his future status on Monday.
"Right now it looks like a long-term injury," Cignetti said. "I'm not sure if we'll see him the rest of the season or not."
Wyatt is Indiana's fifth-leading tackler, posting 28 total tackles (12 solo and 16 assisted) and 2.6 sacks in seven games this season. His production would've been integral to combat a red-hot UCLA offense when they clash in Bloomington this Saturday.
Regardless of the loss, and what many would have thought going into the season, this game is one of the most anticipated in Week 9's college football slate. Which only makes sense that it's taking the main stage.
UCLA Set for National Spotlight in Indiana Showdown
The Bruins continue an improbable turnaround under Tim Skipper and, after a grueling win over Maryland, will be taking the FOX Big Noon Kickoff national stage against No. 2 Indiana.
Coverage of the matchup begins at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, and the Bruins kick off against a dominant Hoosiers squad at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Indiana.
Skipper Reacts to Big Noon News
UCLA coaches and players learned they'd be taking the prominent stage just moments after surviving a gritty Terrapins team with a game-winning field goal.
What Skipper said:
- “To be honest, what’s hitting me, is that a month ago I was talking to you guys and if you told me we’d be in a Big Noon game, I’d be telling you that you’re just trying to mess with me. That is awesome. It means we’re doing something right. We’ll get ready to go. We’ll leave on Thursday and we’ll play on Saturday. We’re going have a good week of practice, and then we’re going to battle it out.”
Skipper's done a terrific turning things around in Westwood. After starting the season 0-4, the Bruins are winners of three straight and are tied for 2nd in the Big Ten, coming out of Week 8 one of the seven teams with a 3-1 conference record.
