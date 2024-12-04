BREAKING: Bruins Land Three-Star In-State Class of 2025 CB
UCLA has earned a huge addition to its roster on National Signing day.
Corona, California native LaRrue Zamorano III, a three-star class of 2025 cornerback from Centennial High School who had initially been committed to Michigan State, has signed with UCLA.
Zamorano had decommitted from the Spartans shortly after it was revealed that their cornerbacks coach, Demetrice Martin, would be departing for UCLA. The 2025 recruit has a close bond with Martin, and it seems that is what made all the difference.
Zamorano is ranked the No. 45 class of 2025 prospect in California and the No. 49 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Zamorano from July:
"Zamorano is one of the region’s top defensive back prospects with a very high ceiling. He has battled some injuries over the last year and we haven’t seen a ton of him this off-season but when healthy, he has a rare combination of length and athleticism. At 6-2, 180 pounds, he has very good size for the corner position and can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical player who will come up and hit you and is one of the better open field tacklers in the region. He has the size to match up with the bigger receivers and runs well enough to make plays down the field. He doesn’t panic in trail technique and is able to make plays on the football without clutching or holding. He’s fluid in his movement and his ability to play in press, off or even some safety if needed make him one of the more versatile defensive backs in the country. He’s a high Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the college level and the talent to play on Sunday’s as well."
