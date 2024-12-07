BREAKING: UCLA Makes One of Top JUCO Prospect's Top 3
Just two days after being offered by UCLA, Keshawn Davila, the top class of 2025 JUCO cornerback has included the Bruins as one of his final destinations for next season.
According to On3, Davila has narrowed his final three destinations down to UCLA, Arkansas and Virginia Tech. He will make his decision on Thursday.
Davila, who played for Northwest Mississippi Community College, is ranked the No. 5 class of 2025 JUCO prospect from the state of Florida, the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in his class and the No. 8 JUCO prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Davila and the Rangers recently won the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) championship. He finished with an excellent 2024 campaign and, as a result, was named to the All-MACCC North First Team.
It makes sense that UCLA would be a finalist for Davila, as the prospect was a fan of Demetrice Martin when he was recruiting him at Michigan State. Now, of course, Martin is set to serve as UCLA's secondary coach.
Landing Davila would be huge for UCLA, as the Bruins currently rank 14th in 247Sports' Big Ten 2025 recruiting class rankings -- a rather underwhelming ranking.
Below is every 2025 prospect that has signed with UCLA so far:
Four-star QB Robert McDaniel
Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona
Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California
Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California
Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin
Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California
Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California
Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California
Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California
Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California
Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California
Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California
Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California
Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California
Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas
Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.