UCLA Offers One of the Top Class of 2025 JUCO Prospects in the Nation
UCLA is continuing to attempt to add to its class of 2025 after Wednesday's National Signing Day.
On Thursday, the program extended an offer to one of the top JUCO prospects in the country.
Class of 2025 four-star JUCO cornerback Keshawn Davila announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by UCLA.
Davila is ranked the No. 1 class of 2025 JUCO cornerback by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. He is the No. 8 JUCO prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Davila played at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he helped lead the Rangers to a Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) title. He finished the season with 18 tackles, one for a loss, six pass break-ups and three interceptions.
Davila was named to the All-MACCC North First Team for his 2024 campaign.
The prospect has also received offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Illinois, Washington, Florida, Boise State, Baylor, UCF, SMU and Washington State, among others. He has made official visits to Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Michigan State and Boise State.
Davila had been recruited by Demetrice Martin while he was the cornerbacks coach at Michigan State and was offered by the Spartans back in September. Now, of course, Martin is the soon-to-be secondary coach at UCLA.
Martin was a star cornerback at Michigan State in the 1990s and would go on to have a brief stint on the St. Louis Rams' practice squad.
"[Martin is] living proof he can help me get to the next level," Davila told Michigan State Spartans on SI recruiting beat reporter Michael France after his visit to East Lansing in October. "He can help me develop my game, to get to the next level. And he's got proof that he's actually did it."
France had noted that Davila had said that Michigan State was at the top of his list. With Martin now returning to UCLA, the Bruins could become a heavy frontrunner for the prospect.
Martin was UCLA's defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017 and was also the program's assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
