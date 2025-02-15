UCLA Offers Two Class of 2026 Offensive Tackles
UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon has been nothing but busy on the recruiting trail since joining the program in December.
That has only been further evident this weekend.
A pair of class of 2026 offensive tackles -- three-star Ben Cogdon and Collin Campbell -- announced on social media on Saturday that they had been offered by the Bruins.
Congdon plays for Tuscarawas Valley High School in Zoarville, Ohio. He is ranked the No. 47 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 25 class of 2026 prospect in Ohio, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-8, 285-pound lineman has also received offers from Miami (FL), Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Indiana, Arkansas, Ole Miss, NC State and Missouri, among others.
Campbell, who stands at 6-7, 270 pounds, plays for Williams Field in Gilbert, Arizona. He has also received offers from Arizona, Nebraska, Utah State, Michigan State, Cal, Iowa State, Washington and Oregon State, among others.
Kwon had recently offered class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalyane Miller, one of the top 2026 prospects in Arizona.
"He [Kwon] sounded like an open, honest guy. He was really cool to talk to," Miller had told me.
Despite his activeness in recruiting, Kwon had to first establish a connection with the players already in the building.
He [Kwon] let it be known he would have loved to see me, especially during the open time -- January, February -- but due to him being new, he wanted to just make sure he would already have a relationship with the guys that were already there," Miller said, "which I appreciate him just coming up front and telling me because that just shows me how important relationships are to him also."
Kwon came to UCLA from Arkansas State, where he also held the position of offensive line coach for three seasons after one season as the program's tight ends coach.
Kwon's role for the Bruins will be vital, as UCLA had one of the worst offensive lines in the Big Ten last season, which was severely detrimental to its ability to reach its true potential. We'll see if Kwon can make a difference.
