EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2026 Three-Star OL Jalayne Miller Talks Recent Offer From UCLA's Andy Kwon
UCLA football brought in several new additions to its staff this offseason, including its new offensive line coach, Andy Kwon.
Kwon, who had previously served as the offensive line coach at offensive line coach at Arkansas State, as well as the program's tight ends coach for a season, has been quick to leave footprints on the recruiting trail in his first offseason with the Bruins.
One of the offers Kwon recently extended was to class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller of Desert Edge High School in Goodyear Arizona.
Miller is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in Arizona, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
I recently spoke to Miller regarding his offer from Kwon, a coach he has much respect for.
"It was a great conversation," Miller said. "He [Kwon] called me, let me know that he really loved my film. He let it be known that he wanted to get down here and see me in person, but due to some coaching things, that couldn't happen. But he made it known he wanted to see me, he really liked me, he liked my film. He sounded like an open, honest guy. He was really cool to talk to.
"He just didn't talk to me about football either. ... He explained why it kind of took a little bit for them to offer me and the extensive process it took, especially given offers at UCLA because it's not only football, it's also academic-wise. And he loved me academically, he loved me for football, he believed that I have a good talent and I could fit in really well with the UCLA program. Yeah, he sounds great."
"Relationship" and "communication" are key to Miller.
"He [Kwon] let it be known he would have loved to see me, especially during the open time -- January, February -- but due to him being new, he wanted to just make sure he would already have a relationship with the guys that were already there, which I appreciate him just coming up front and telling me because that just shows me how important relationships are to him also," Miller said. " ... We're still in talks of me being down there or whatever, but he sent me some spring ball dates, and we'll just continue communicating from there."
Kwon has been in Miller's shoes. A star offensive lineman at Georgia Southern, the Bruins coach's experience as a player could be vital to Miller and his development.
"Definitely, it's a cherry on top, you could say," Miller said. "Because he's going to know how I feel and how it feels being where I am in the recruiting process. And not even just that, just if I choose to go to UCLA, he's going to know what it's like being a lineman and being in the trenches and what it's like to be there."
Miller does have a top seven that does not include UCLA, but he said he said he "wouldn't say [he is] too closed off."
