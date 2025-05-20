Bruins Extend Offer to 2027 Four-Star PG
With the pedigree and historical success of the UCLA Bruins, the top prospects in the country are always attainable, as the Bruins extended an offer to 2027 four-star point guard Anderson Diaz out of Woodmere, New York.
Diaz announced the offer on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Diaz is one of the top players in the country, rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of New York and the 10th-best point guard in the nation for the 2027 recruiting class. Not to mention, he is a Top 50 player in the country, ranked No. 45 overall, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Diaz has nine offers to his name after Monday, gaining the Bruins and Illinois Fighting Illini. Both Big Ten schools join the race with programs such as Villanova, Seton Hall, St. Johns, Cincinnati and others. Entering his junior season of high school, there is a lot of untapped potential in Diaz.
Director of player analysis for Phenom Hoops, Jeff Bendel, broke down some of the strengths of Diaz's game after hosting him in a prospect tournament back in April. There is a lot to like based on Bendel's break down of the four-star point guard
"6-2, '27 Anderson Diaz (Team Different NYC) is a special talent," Bendel wrote. "Lefty with a crafty handle and the ability to absolutely fill it up. Sets the tone with his toughness. Gets wherever he wants off the bounce and makes smart decisions with the ball in his hands."
The Bruins are planning for the future, which eventually won't include transfer point guard Donovan Dent, whose eligibility will be done at the end of next season. He is the first 2027 point guard to be offered by the program as UCLA seeks to set itself up for success in a few short years.
Two other names to keep an eye on for the Bruins' point guard future are 2026 five-star prospects Brandon McCoy from Bellflower and Jason Crowe Jr. from Inglewood. Both guys are showing strong interest in the program, but neither has made a commitment decision.
