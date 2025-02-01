UCLA Offers One of Top TEs in the Class of 2026
UCLA is carrying over its aggression on the recruiting trail into February, most recently having offered one of the top tight ends in the class of 2026.
On Saturday, four-star tight end Carson Sneed announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins. He is currently committed to Tennessee.
Sneed, who plays for Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, has also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, Indiana, Florida and Florida State, among others.
He is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 10 tight end in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Sneed back in August:
"Throwback in-line tight end prospect that has actually received some valuable snaps at offensive tackle while also doubling as a front-seven defender. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-5 with the room to eventually carry 260 pounds or more. Rather effective at this stage as an attached blocker and should only get better at sealing off run lanes with improved technique and further physical development. Hasn’t proven to be a real vertical threat in the passing game, but can slip out of the backfield and find soft spots in zone coverage, especially down in the red zone. Should be viewed as a potential asset in an offense that’s heavy on the two and three tight end sets. Could thrive in a sniffer role."
Sneed mentioned UCLA tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel in the aforementioned post.
Neuheisel has been very active on the recruiting trail this offseason, as has UCLA's entire coaching staff.
The Bruins are making an effort to bring in a strong class of 2026, which will be much-needed after a somewhat underwhelming class of 2025 haul.
Perhaps Coach DeShaun Foster's prediction will come to fruition.
"Recruiting is going to come," he said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
