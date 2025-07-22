Is Cole Bergeron The Last 2026 QB Target for UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting players. They have landed a large majority of their targets, including players in the state of California, and players out west. Don't get it twisted, as the Bruins aren't afraid to land players or recruit in the East or the South, as their top commits (aside from Carter Gooden) are out East and South.
The Bruins have done a great job at a plethora of different positions, including the offensive line and the defensive line. They have been one of the better programs in the country when it comes to getting lineman, but they have also been pretty talented when it comes to adding weapons.
One of the positions they have yet to do well with is the QB position. They have multiple young QBs, but the rule of thumb is you land a QB in every recruiting class. The Bruins have yet to land a QB in the 2026 class, as they are now running out of options. Over here at UCLA Bruins On SI, we have discussed multiple times that the Bruins put their eggs in one basket. That basket being the Oscar Rios basket, as they were one of the top contenders, and arguably the favorite up until he announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. This was a tough pill to swallow for the Bruins, as only one player that they have offered at the QB position (according to 247Sports) is uncommitted. That player being Cole Bergeron.
Bergeron is uncommitted, but holds offers from many different schools, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Colorado Buffaloes, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the UCLA Bruins. The prospect visited multiple places officially, but didn't visit the UCLA Bruins officially.
The Bruins are in a rush to land a QB, and it wouldn't come as a shock if they attempt to push for the talented prospect, as he is rated as the 27th best QB in the class. He would be a great addition all things considering, and the Bruins will be one of the ones to likely contest for his commitment until the end. They will have to do what it takes to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are both in this recruitment heavily. The Bruins need someone and they need someone fast. At this point, it could be considered a hail marry.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.