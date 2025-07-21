UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Board at QB
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the best recruiting football programs in the nation, as they have landed many of the best players on their recruiting board. This includes players on the defensive side of the ball, with them trying to build a mountain of defenders to keep their enemy out of the end zone, as well as the offensive side of the ball, with hopes of blowing games wide open.
The Bruins have done such a good job that they have yet to just "settle" at a position, but that time could be coming soon, as they have yet to land a specific position in the class. That position being the QB position, which they have yet to land. The Bruins put their eggs in the basket of Oscar Rios, but have yet to land another target that they were going after, as a large majority of the QBs are now committed, with Rios being one of their guys they were targetin,g and being committed, after he announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins.
This is a position they might have to settle for, and in the 2027 recruiting class they are already looking into options.
According to 247Sports, the Bruins have offered three quarterbacks. Here are the offers they have extended.
Trae Taylor - Committed to Nebraska
Taylor is in love with the Nebraska program, and has told me in the past that he isn't going anywhere unless something drastically different happens. I don't see a situation where the talented Nebraska Cornhuskers commit goes anywhere other than Nebraska, and if he does it definitely won't be to the UCLA Bruins in my opinion, as they weren't even a finalist in the first go around.
Brady Edmunds - Committed to Ohio State
Edmunds is one of the better players in the class, but he is a long-term Ohio State commit. The Bruins have remained consistent in this one, but getting a guy like Edmunds away from Ohio State is a tough task to ask. Edmunds remains a talented target for the Bruins, but they absolutely can not put all of their eggs into that basket.
Jameson Purcell - Uncommitted
At this time this is the most reasonable route, as he is the only uncommitted player that they have offered according to 247Sports. He holds offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and many more
