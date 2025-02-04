EXCLUSIVE: What Makes UCLA Target, Class of 2027 DL Elija Harmon a Unique Prospect
UCLA football hosted its Elite Prospect Night last Thursday, an event that welcomed many of the program's targets from the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
One of those in attendance was class of 2027 defensive lineman Elija Harmon, a local prospect from Inglewood High School, who was offered by the Bruins back in September.
Harmon is an up-and-coming prospect who has received recognition from Power Four programs all around the country.
I recently spoke with Harmon, who told me about the traits that make him such an intriguing prospect.
"I would say my main strength is work ethic. I refuse to be outworked by anybody," he said. "That's the main thing about me -- I can't be outworked. And then, I would say definitely my IQ. I'm definitely one of the smarter guys on the field, even though I'm a D-lineman. ... That's what separates me from a lot of other players is my IQ."
Not only does Harmon thrive on the gridiron, but it's his off-the-field work that allows him to do so.
"I would say I definitely pride myself in that a lot," he said. "I try to get into the weight room at least four or five times a week. And then, I also run track, too, at my school."
Harmon's excellence off the field was showcased at the 2025 National Combine at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas last month. For his performance, 247Sports named Harmon their Defensive MVP of the event -- as a sophomore.
"I definitely think the main reason I was able to [excel] was just because of how much work I've been putting in since the season's been over," he said. "It was definitely a great feeling being named Defensive MVP because I've been putting it a lot of work. So, it just definitely tells me that if I keep pushing, there's more to come."
Harmon still has two years to grow before he moves on to the next level. This next season will be crucial in his development.
"This season, I definitely want to place an emphasis on getting to the quarterback more; I want to have double-digit sacks," Harmon said. "And then, I just want to become a better leader for my team since I'm starting to be older, I'm not really the younger guy anymore."
Harmon expects to make more visits to UCLA this year.
