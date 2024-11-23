Bruins Expecting Good News With Transfer Flip
The UCLA Bruins should be receiving some very good news in the transfer portal this week as former Arkansas Razorback wide receiver Jaedon Wilson is expected to transfer to the Bruins in the coming days, reported by Pete Nakos from On3 Sports.
If all goes well, this would be a massive pickup for the Bruins who will lose multiple key pass-catchers at the end of this year. The addition of Wilson will keep the Bruins as a strong passing threat in the Big Ten in hopes of contending for a conference title in the future.
Wilson is currently a junior after playing the past two seasons with the Razorbacks, recording 18 catches for 248 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 18 total games across the two seasons. With former SEC experience, he will have no issue joining the Big Ten and thriving in his newfound role.
He entered the portal prior to the season, which saved his year of eligibility, and took the season to evaluate who he wants to play for next season. Wilson was in attendance for the Bruins' signature win on Homecoming over the Iowa Hawkeyes a few weeks ago. His visit seemingly went very well.
The Bruins will lose multiple senior passing threats at the end of this season. Tight end Moliki Matavao, wide receiver Logan Loya and running back Keegan Jones have all been integral pieces to the passing game and will end their collegiate career at the end of this year.
Adding Wilson will help reload the Bruins' passing attack that will see a new quarterback, as starter Ethan Garbers is a senior as well. At 6-3, 178 pounds, Wilson's speed, agility, and catch radius will surely make him a top threat not only in the Bruins' offense but the entire Big Ten.
Taking a year off is always tough for any athlete, but Wilson was very surgical in making his decision and took most of this year to make his decision. Even though he has not officially committed to Coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins, it looks very promising for him to join the program.
