Bruins Extend Offer To 2026 Four-Star Offensive Lineman
The UCLA Bruins are continuing to recruit heavily, eyeing down one of the best players in the state of Texas. 2026 four-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo was extended an offer by the Bruins on Friday afternoon, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It marks Ojo's 42nd Division I offer.
Ojo is currently a junior at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas. According to 247Sports, he is a four-star recruit that is ranked 29th in the country and fourth in the state. He is a force to be reckoned with with a 6-6, 285-pound build.
The Bruins have had trouble this season in keeping senior quarterback Ethan Garbers clean, as he has been sacked 26 times through 10 games this season. They are also the lowest rushing team in the Big Ten, averaging just 85.4 yards per game on the ground. Ojo would help those issues immensely.
As Ojo mentioned in his social media post, he had a conversation with offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who has a great deal of collegiate and professional experience coaching the offensive front. Castillo spent time with five different NFL franchises, coaching offensive line for four of those teams.
Ojo would learn from one of the best coaches at his position if he were to commit to the Bruins, but the competition to land the highly-touted recruit is going to be tough. Ojo has offers from several big-time universities, including Auburn, Baylor, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and many more.
It is very telling that Ojo is athletic as he competes in track & field at his high school, per 247Sports. A player with his size that can compete in a sport like that just exemplifies his athleticism and ability to move quickly and execute key blocks in a competitive conference.
The Bruins were one of the later offers, but that does not mean they have a lower chance than other programs. The Lone Star State native would travel a considerable distance to be a Bruin, but they have players from all over the country, and playing in Los Angeles is quite the recruiting pitch.
