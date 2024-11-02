Bruins Extend Offer to One of Top 2026 OL in the Nation
The UCLA Bruins have extended another offer to one of the best offensive linemen in the entire country. 2026 five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has received an offer from almost every powerhouse program, and the Bruins have entered the race.
Iheanacho is a 6-6, 345-pound monster that is ranked third in the country at his position and number one in the state. He is currently a junior at Georgetown Preparatory High School in Rockville, Maryland, and is a perfect fit for the Bruins looking to build their size on the offensive line.
Other competing schools that have made offers include Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, and several other top programs in the nation. The Bruins will need to make a strong recruiting push to have a prospect from across the country commit to play in Westwood.
He will most likely wait for more offers to flood in before making a decision and still has a full year of high school to select the school that best suits him. Bruins coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of his staff have been bold in the recruiting trail going after several of the best players in the country.
If Iheanacho were to commit, he would learn from veteran offensive line coach Juan Castillo. With more than 40 years of coaching experience, Castillo has spent over 30 years coaching in the NFL and is in his first season as a member of the Bruins staff.
There may not be a better coach to teach Iheanacho throughout his college career due to the copious amount of experience that Castillo has at all levels. He was mostly recently a member of the Washington Commanders staff last season.
If the Bruins are able to land one of the best recruits in the 2026 class, there would be an absolute force on the line to move defenders and open up the running game while giving future Bruins quarterbacks lots of time to throw the football.
He will be a major prospect to keep an eye on and could be a program-defining acquisition for a team that needs to have more space running the ball and more time to pass it.
