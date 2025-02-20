Three-Star Class of 2026 LB Sets Visit for UCLA
UCLA football continues to line up visits for the spring.
Most recently, the Bruins secured a scheduled from a three-star linebacker from Southern California.
Class of 2026 prospect Ezaya Tokio from Oceanside High School will visit Westwood on May 15, per 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
Angulo also revealed Tokio will be visiting Washington on March 8, Arizona State on April 25 and Cal on June 13.
UCLA offered Tokio last month. According to 247Sports, he is "warm" on the Bruins, as well as the other three aforementioned schools he is visiting.
Tokio is ranked the No. 61 linebacker in his class and the No. 98 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Looking at his film, Tokio has the strength to bull rush offensive linemen on the blitz. He keeps his head up to follow the development of the play. He can line up inside and outside and can drop back in coverage.
Tokio also plays wide receiver and tight end.
The prospect joins three other recruits who have already scheduled visits to UCLA this spring. The others are three-star wide receiver Kai Meza from Utah, four-star tight end Camden Jensen from Colorado and four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel from California.
Recruiting the linebacker position will be crucial for UCLA which lost a stellar trio of linebackers in Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano and Oluwafemi Oladejo.
The Bruins' defense was definitely their strength last season, and that was alrgely due to the play of their linebackers.
For them to take the next step, they will have to replenish the room through the transfer portal. But as far as building a future for the group, that will need to be done through recruiting, and landing prospects like Tokio will be huge as they pursue that endeavor.
Spring visits are going to be crucial for UCLA as it looks to build on its recruiting of the class of 2026. It has landed just four prospects from the class so far, and for the Bruins to have a better outcome with recruiting this class than they did with the 2025 class, they're going to need to make great impressions during the spring, summer and fall visits.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.