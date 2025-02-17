UCLA Target, Class of 2026 WR Sets Official Visit to Westwood
UCLA football is gearing up for a busy spring, as it has started setting up its official visits.
One of those who will be visiting in the spring is class of 2025 wide receiver Kai Meza.
According to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Meza will visit the Bruins on March 1. Angulo also reported Meza will visit Cal on March 14 and Minnesota on April 11.
Meza, who stands at 6-1, 185 pounds, plays for Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah), which he helped lead to a state title this past season. He posted 944 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 46 receptions. He transferred to Corner Canyon after starting his high school career at Mountain Ridge High School (Herriman, Utah).
247Sports has Meza rated a three-star recruit and ranked the No. 14 class of 2025 prospect in Utah.
According to Angulo, Meza had a standout performance at the Battle 7v7 tournament in Las Vegas last weekend.
Meza also has offers from Oklahoma State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Oregon State and UNLV, among others.
If the Bruins were to eventually land Meza, he would join the four other wideouts from the class of 2026 who have already committed to UCLA.
UCLA's success recruiting the class of 2026 will be crucial, as it will be an indication of where the program is heading under DeShaun Foster.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
Expect more UCLA targets to annnounce their visits to Westwood in the coming weeks. The Bruins are already set to host one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026, Brady Smigiel.
