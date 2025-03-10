Crucial UCLA Target Announces Commitment Date
UCLA football is getting ready to head into what will be a vey busy and important spring.
The Bruins will be starting spring ball soon and will also host a number of recruits for official visits, some of whom have UCLA on their list of finalists.
One of those prospects is Anthony Jones of Crean Lutheran High School, a local class of 2026 four-star edge rusher.
On Sunday, Jones announced on social media that he will be announcing his commitment on June 23.
The 6-5, 260-pound prospect is set to visit UCLA from June 6-8.
The Bruins are one of Jones' top three schools, the others being Tennessee and Washington.
Jones is ranked the No. 31 edge rusher in his class and the No. 35 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had much to say about the prospect when he evaluated him in April of 2024:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles.
"Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor.
"Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes.
"Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
High praise for a prospect who, at the time, had only completed two years of high school football.
This past season, Jones recorded 54 tackles, eight for loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception.
The recruit visited Washington for its Junior Day this past weekend and has an official visit set with Tennessee on June 20.
