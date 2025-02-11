UCLA Makes Top Three for Local Class of 2026 Four-Star EDGE
UCLA football received tremendous news on the recruiting trail on Monday.
Anthony Jones, a class of 2026 four-star edge rusher from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, revealed his top three schools on Monday, and the Bruins were among the finalists.
Washington and Tennessee are the other programs in the running.
Jones had recently visited UCLA for the Bruins' Elite Prospect Night on Jan. 30. UCLA offered him last June.
Jones is ranked the No. 22 edge rusher in his class and the No. 30 edge rusher in California.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Jones from last April:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
This past season, Jones posted 54 tackles, eight for a loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception.
If the Bruins were to land Jones, it would speak to the vision Coach DeShaun Foster has for his program's success in the recruiting department.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.