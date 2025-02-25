Bruins Make Top Eight for Local Four-Star RB
After landing a local four-star running back in Karson Cox in the 2025 class, UCLA has an opportunity to do it again with the class of 2026.
On Tuesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett announced class of 2026 four star running back Brian Bonner Jr.'s top eight schools, which included UCLA.
The others were Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State, Washington, Stanford and Nebraska.
Bonner, a star at Valencia High School, is ranked the No. 7 running back in his class, the No. 12 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 97 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Bruins offered Bonner in March of 2024. He took an unofficial visit to UCLA in September and attended UCLA's Junior Day last month.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of the prospect from April of 2024:
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class. We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands. He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver.
"He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation. He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
Bonner posted 1,433 rushing yards, 484 receiving yards, 415 return yards and 2,332 all-purpose yards this past season.
UCLA has been named a finalist for several class of 2026 prospects this month, and it's clear the Bruins are doing something right on the recruiting trail.
The proximity to home should be a huge advantage for UCLA in its recruiting of Bonner, as it is up against some tough competition.
