Bruins Make Top Eight for Local Four-Star RB

NEWS: Four-Star RB Brian Bonner Jr. is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 190 RB from Santa Clarita, CA is ranked as the No. 4 RB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/OPWLcGwMwK pic.twitter.com/qxt8XRg9S2