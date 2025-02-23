Looking at Class of '26 Recruits Who Have UCLA as a Finalist
UCLA football is making a solid impression on the recruiting trail this offseason.
This month, five prospects have named UCLA one of their final schools, proving that DeShaun Foster and his staff are doing something right.
Let's review those recruits:
Arrington was the first prospect of the month to announce UCLA as one of his final teams, and arguably the best of the five.
The five-star SoCal prospect is ranked the No. 1 ATH in the class of 2026, the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in California and the No. 9 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA is one of Arrington's top 12 schools.
This three-star linebacker (Rivals, On3) from Texas totaled 78 tackles this past season, and with a big senior campaign, could become renowned as one of the top prospects in the state.
UCLA is in his top eight.
Jones is one of the top edge rushers in the class of 2026 and another in-state prospect.
The 6-5, 260-pound four-star included UCLA among his top three. The other programs are Washington and Tennessee.
247Sports' Greg Biggins described Jones as "a natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles," and an "easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
Redeaux is a local four-star and one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. UCLA is among his top six, along with USC, Michigan, Washington, Oregon and Georgia.
"Speed jumps out on the football field as well," Biggins wrote of Redeaux last April. "A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard."
Last but not least, Ili was the most recent recruit to name UCLA a finalist. The local 6-4, 220-pound four-star is one of the best linebackers in the class of 2026.
Last March, Biggins said Ili was "probably best all around linebacker in state right now, regardless of class."
Ili listed UCLA as one of his top seven schools.
